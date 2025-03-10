ABP seeks approval for UK's largest floating solar farm

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
The floating solar farm is earmarked for Cavendish Dock, Barrow | Credit: ABP
Floating solar array would cover roughly a third of the water at Cavendish Dock in Barrow, providing clean power for nearby industry and manufacturing firms

Plans to install tens of thousands of floating solar panels at an industrial dock on the northwest coast of England have been submitted to the local council by Associated British Ports (ABP), which hailed...

