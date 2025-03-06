Epoch Biodesign raises over $18m to fund plastic-eating enzyme tech

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Epoch Biodesign
Image:

Credit: Epoch Biodesign

Fresh funds to support Epoch's first plant, the expansion of its plastic-eating enzyme library, and partnerships with fashion, automotive, and chemical firms

Epoch Biodesign has announced it has raised $18.3m to accelerate its efforts to harness plastic-eating enzymes to make recycled plastics cheaper and higher performing than virgin materials. The oversubscribed...

