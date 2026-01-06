'Tumultuous teenage years': AI and data centre boom drives eight per cent increase in climate tech funding

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Climate tech deal count hits four-year low, but average deal size increases to levels not seen since 2020, new study finds

Venture capital (VC) investment in the climate tech sector increased eight per cent year-on-year in 2025 to $40.5bn, according to a new report by Sightline Climate which today details how investment has...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Plug-in Truck Grant: Government pledges further £18m to help businesses deploy electric HGVs

Diesel has 'had its day': Number of battery EVs to overtake diesel cars by 2030

More on Investment

Lindsey oil refinery to cease standalone operations after Phillips 66 rescue deal
Investment

Lindsey oil refinery to cease standalone operations after Phillips 66 rescue deal

Key fossil fuel and biofuel facilities at North Lincolnshire facility to be integrated into US oil and gas giant's neighbouring Humber Refinery

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 January 2026 • 3 min read
GrowUp Farms: Rescue deal saves more than 80 jobs at vertical farming pioneer
Investment

GrowUp Farms: Rescue deal saves more than 80 jobs at vertical farming pioneer

Producer of packaged salads for several major UK supermarkets has been sold by administrators to private equity firm Sun Capital Ltd

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 05 January 2026 • 4 min read
Why sustainable and plant-based food manufacturing will rely on an agile approach in 2026
Investment

Why sustainable and plant-based food manufacturing will rely on an agile approach in 2026

Cost pressures and other market forces have increased the complexity of sustainability-led food and beverage manufacturing - but there is a clear path forward, writes Jonas B. Borrit from NIRAS

Jonas B. Borrit, NIRAS
clock 05 January 2026 • 4 min read