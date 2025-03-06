Osborne Clarke's James Watson: 'The fundamental direction of travel is net zero'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: James Watson, a partner and head of decarbonisation at international law firm Osborne Clarke in the UK, explores how businesses can keep ahead of the rapidly shifting regulatory landscape underpinning the UK's net zero transition

James Watson is a partner and head of decarbonisation in the UK at Osborne Clarke, an international law firm that supports a vast range of major corporate clients to ensure they are prepared for and complying with the complex regulatory landscape for businesses.

Ahead of the UK Green Business Awards 2025 - for which Osborne Clarke is partner - Watson sat down with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray to explore the ever changing regulatory landscape underpinning clean technologies and the burgeoning green economy, what businesses need to look out to keep ahead of legal risks, and why despite political shifts in the UK, Europe and internationally, the net zero transition is sure to remain the North Star for legislative, corporate and investment strategies going forward.

"While at the minute there is political change – we can't avoid that - the fundamental direction of travel is I think pretty stable, and that is to reach net zero by or around 2050," says Watson.

Their fascinating chat can be watched back in full by pressing play on the video below.

 

Osborne Clarke is a partner of the UK Green Business Awards.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

How our understanding of the climate is changing

Despite the naysayers, the clean energy revolution is underway and cannot be stopped

More on Legislation

Netflix's Toxic Town offers a stark warning on environmental rollbacks
Legislation

Netflix's Toxic Town offers a stark warning on environmental rollbacks

The hit TV show underscores the importance of robust regulations at a time when many of them are under threat

Kirsty Pringle, University of Edinburgh and Jim McQuaid, University of Leeds for The Conversation
clock 05 March 2025 • 6 min read
'Reckless deregulation': European Commission slammed over plan to gut corporate sustainability rules
Legislation

'Reckless deregulation': European Commission slammed over plan to gut corporate sustainability rules

Businesses face fresh uncertainty as European Commission seeks to renegotiate raft of previously agreed corporate sustainability reporting and due diligence rules

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 February 2025 • 12 min read
Deregulation doesn't equal growth: Why EU corporate sustainability frameworks must be preserved
Legislation

Deregulation doesn't equal growth: Why EU corporate sustainability frameworks must be preserved

The EU's green finance and sustainability disclosure regulations can be a key driver of long-term growth and competitiveness - their integrity must be preserved, writes Andrew Prag from the We Mean Business Coalition

Andrew Prag, We Mean Business
clock 13 February 2025 • 4 min read