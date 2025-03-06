Osborne Clarke's James Watson: 'The fundamental direction of travel is net zero'

James Watson is a partner and head of decarbonisation in the UK at Osborne Clarke, an international law firm that supports a vast range of major corporate clients to ensure they are prepared for and complying with the complex regulatory landscape for businesses.

Ahead of the UK Green Business Awards 2025 - for which Osborne Clarke is partner - Watson sat down with BusinessGreen's editor in chief James Murray to explore the ever changing regulatory landscape underpinning clean technologies and the burgeoning green economy, what businesses need to look out to keep ahead of legal risks, and why despite political shifts in the UK, Europe and internationally, the net zero transition is sure to remain the North Star for legislative, corporate and investment strategies going forward.

"While at the minute there is political change – we can't avoid that - the fundamental direction of travel is I think pretty stable, and that is to reach net zero by or around 2050," says Watson.

Their fascinating chat can be watched back in full by pressing play on the video below.

Osborne Clarke is a partner of the UK Green Business Awards.