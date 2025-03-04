'Petrol premium': Study warns weaker EV targets will land drivers with higher costs

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
'Petrol premium': Study warns weaker EV targets will land drivers with higher costs

New analysis calculates that diluting the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate could see millions of drivers miss out on fuel savings of £1,600 a year

British drivers could miss out on fuel costs savings totalling around £40bn in the coming years, if the government dilutes current plans to end the sale of most new petrol and diesel cars from 2030...

