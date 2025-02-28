'A vital step forwards': Resumed COP16 talks deliver landmark plan to raise $200bn a year for nature

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: IISD/ENB | Mike Muzurakis
Image:

Credit: IISD/ENB | Mike Muzurakis

After talks stalled in Colombia last year, agreement has been belatedly reached on plans to catalyse investment in support of the global goal to reverse biodiversity loss by 2030

Hundreds of nations have agreed a landmark plan to raise at least $200bn a year to combat the global nature crisis by 2030, as the resumed COP16 UN biodiversity talks finally drew to a close in Rome late...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

