Net Zero Tracker: President Trump's return sparks drop in global net zero target coverage

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The world's biggest economy has ditched its 2050 net zero target, leading to a significant reduction in the share of global GDP covered by such mid-century goals, according to Net Zero Tracker

President Trump's return to the White House and subsequent withdrawal of the USA's 2050 net zero target has The share of the global economy covered by national net zero commitments has fallen significantly...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Sian Sutherland: 'The plastic crisis is an extraordinary one-off gateway to the climate crisis'

Study: Global biofuel shipping push could exacerbate climate and food supply risks

Most read
01

'Grid for Good': National Grid launches £13.8m home energy efficiency drive

17 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

'World first': More than 100,000 containers registered for port carbon insetting scheme

17 February 2025 • 2 min read
03

AI's climate and water impacts cannot be ignored - businesses need to weigh up the trade-offs

17 February 2025 • 4 min read
04

'Another critical milestone': South Wales nuclear microreactor project begins formal site licensing process

17 February 2025 • 4 min read
05

Sustainability offers businesses a blueprint for navigating geopolitical complexities

17 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

Record January heat suggests La Niña may be losing its ability to keep global warming in check
Climate change

Record January heat suggests La Niña may be losing its ability to keep global warming in check

The latest record-breaking heat will have alarm bells ringing over the way rising temperatures appear to be 'overwhelming' natural climate cycles

Richard P. Allan, University of Reading, The Conversation
clock 11 February 2025 • 5 min read
Government confirms UK emissions have fallen 53 per cent since 1990
Climate change

Government confirms UK emissions have fallen 53 per cent since 1990

Emissions from agriculture exceed those from power generation for the first time, as data shows emissions are now at lowest level since the 1870s

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 February 2025 • 4 min read
UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest
Climate change

UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest

UNFCCC executive secretary Simon Stiell describes climate action as 'a money-making opportunity too big to ignore' in first major speech of a crucial year for climate diplomacy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 06 February 2025 • 5 min read