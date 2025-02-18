Survey: Over two-thirds of CFOs expect high returns from corporate sustainability initiatives

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Research from consultancy Kearney and media organisation We Don't Have Time indicates backing for ESG initiatives is shifting from a secondary consideration to a growing priority in corporate finance

Almost 70 per cent of chief financial officers (CFOs) expect higher returns on their green investments compared to traditional stocks, indicating growing confidence in the long-term value and profitability...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Tata Steel UK wins approval for £1.25bn Port Talbot green steelworks plan

E.ON to deploy drones to map energy efficiency of Coventry homes

Most read
01

Battery storage climate and energy impact tracker launched in 'UK first'

18 February 2025 • 4 min read
02

Net Zero Tracker: President Trump's return sparks drop in global net zero target coverage

18 February 2025 • 3 min read
03

Sian Sutherland: 'The plastic crisis is an extraordinary one-off gateway to the climate crisis'

18 February 2025 • 7 min read
04

Tata Steel UK wins approval for £1.25bn Port Talbot green steelworks plan

18 February 2025 • 3 min read
05

Study: Global biofuel shipping push could exacerbate climate and food supply risks

17 February 2025 • 6 min read

More on Investment

'Grid for Good': National Grid launches £13.8m home energy efficiency drive
Investment

'Grid for Good': National Grid launches £13.8m home energy efficiency drive

Grid operator unveils multi-million-pound affordability fund to help UK households struggling with energy costs

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 February 2025 • 3 min read
Deliciously Ella owner saves vegan food business Allplants from administration
Investment

Deliciously Ella owner saves vegan food business Allplants from administration

The Allplants brand and assets are set to be added to Mills' Plants business, after the group fell into administration in November last year

Amber Rolt
clock 14 February 2025 • 3 min read
'Persistent failure': How UK pension funds are exposing savers' money to escalating climate risks
Investment

'Persistent failure': How UK pension funds are exposing savers' money to escalating climate risks

Action from pension funds to phase out investments linked to fossil fuels, deforestation, and land-use change remains badly 'inadequate', warns the Make My Money Matter campaign

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 February 2025 • 7 min read