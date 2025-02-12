Government announces £290m funding boost for active travel projects

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Government announces £290m funding boost for active travel projects

Around 300 miles of new walkways and cycle lanes to be built following new funding for Active Travel England, delivering a boost for local economies and improved air quality

England is set to get 300 miles of new walkways and cycle lanes, after the government confirmed nearly £300m in funding for Active Travel England. The new funding package will also deliver upgraded...

