'Warm homes and cheaper bills': DESNZ unveils minimum energy efficiency rules for landlords

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Private landlords will need to ensure their properties achieve EPC level of at least C by 2030 under proposals launched for consultation today

The government has today set out its proposals to help ensure all rented homes in England and Wales achieve a minimum energy efficiency level of C by 2030, in a bid to help slash energy bills and emissions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

UN climate chief: Decarbonisation is in every nation's economic self interest

Dog food made from lab grown chicken to go on sale in 'world first'

Most read
01

Reports: Bezos Earth Fund ends support for SBTi

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

'The Collective': Octopus Energy launches renewables investment platform

06 February 2025 • 2 min read
03

UK government relaunches Net Zero Council

06 February 2025 • 3 min read
04

Labour goes nuclear: Planning overhaul promises to fast track new nuclear projects

06 February 2025 • 5 min read
05

Plans for 'UK's largest' lithium extraction plant given green light

06 February 2025 • 2 min read

More on Buildings

Plans for 'UK's largest' lithium extraction plant given green light
Buildings

Plans for 'UK's largest' lithium extraction plant given green light

Once completed the facility could produce up to 10,000 tonnes of lithium a year for use in EV batteries and energy storage systems, Weardale Lithium claims

Amber Rolt
clock 06 February 2025 • 2 min read
Material Evolution inks partnership to deploy low carbon cement in marine projects
Buildings

Material Evolution inks partnership to deploy low carbon cement in marine projects

Collaboration with ARC Marine to test durability of low carbon cement in range of marine environments

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2025 • 2 min read
Battersea building becomes 'largest in UK' to achieve Passivhaus standard
Buildings

Battersea building becomes 'largest in UK' to achieve Passivhaus standard

London accommodation block for over 850 students developed by Urbanest recognised for energy efficient and low carbon construction and design approaches

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 03 February 2025 • 2 min read