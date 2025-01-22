Crown Estate doubles nature recovery funding for farmers to £20m

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Crown Estate reveals new measures to deliver biodiversity protections in line with '30 by 30' pledge

The Crown Estate has doubled the amount of funding available to farmers seeking to boost nature recovery through its Rural Environment Fund from £10m to £20m, as part of a raft of measures designed to...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Defra launches PackUK to deliver Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging regime

Reports: Chancellor expected to back Heathrow expansion

Most read
01

Drax is listening to concerns - and we are determined to learn from them

21 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

Belfast Harbour to invest over £300m in boost to offshore wind sector

21 January 2025 • 5 min read
03

Reports: Chancellor expected to back Heathrow expansion

21 January 2025 • 7 min read
04

Government urged to clarify hydrogen-to-power ambitions for 2030

21 January 2025 • 4 min read
05

Defra launches PackUK to deliver Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging regime

21 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Biodiversity

'Substantial challenges lie ahead': Pressure mounts on government over 'worrying' prospects for England's nature
Biodiversity

'Substantial challenges lie ahead': Pressure mounts on government over 'worrying' prospects for England's nature

Office for Environmental Protection warns government is 'largely off track' to meeting majority of legally binding nature targets, and time is rapidly running out to deliver on 2030 goals

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 January 2025 • 10 min read
NatureMetrics secures £20m funding boost to scale up biodiversity monitoring solution
Biodiversity

NatureMetrics secures £20m funding boost to scale up biodiversity monitoring solution

Funding will be used to roll out solutions to support businesses in measuring and managing their impact on nature

Amber Rolt
clock 14 January 2025 • 3 min read
University of Manchester launches Masters in nature recovery, restoration, and rewilding
Biodiversity

University of Manchester launches Masters in nature recovery, restoration, and rewilding

New course aims to provide students with skills to deliver nature restoration projects and tackle biodiversity loss

Amber Rolt
clock 14 January 2025 • 3 min read