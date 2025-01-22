Survey: Many global CEOs believe climate-related investments are paying off

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

PwC survey of 4,700 CEOs finds climate-related investments six times more likely to have increased company revenues

Many CEOs believe their companies' climate-related investments are paying off, with such moves often leading to increased revenues or reduced costs, according to the findings of a major global survey carried...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Energy Skills Passport launched to help oil and gas workers secure clean energy roles

From start-up to scale-up: How can UK climate tech firms attract investment?

Most read
01

Drax is listening to concerns - and we are determined to learn from them

21 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

Government urged to clarify hydrogen-to-power ambitions for 2030

21 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

Reports: Chancellor expected to back Heathrow expansion

21 January 2025 • 7 min read
04

Defra launches PackUK to deliver Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging regime

21 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

Defra announces new rules to curb offshore wind noise pollution

21 January 2025 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Belfast Harbour to invest over £300m in boost to offshore wind sector
Investment

Belfast Harbour to invest over £300m in boost to offshore wind sector

Five-year plan aims to position Belfast Harbour as a key hub for the UK's fast-expanding offshore wind industry

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 January 2025 • 5 min read
'Sustainability Improvers' starts gaining traction as AXA IM adopts label across two funds
Investment

'Sustainability Improvers' starts gaining traction as AXA IM adopts label across two funds

Asset manager becomes one of the first in the UK to adopt the label under the Sustainability Disclosure Regime (SDR)

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 January 2025 • 1 min read
Female founders short-changed by climate tech investors again in 2024
Investment

Female founders short-changed by climate tech investors again in 2024

Studies find female-led companies are more profitable than their male counterparts despite not having received anywhere near the level of investment that those led by men, or by men and women together, do

Leah Garden. Trellis
clock 17 January 2025 • 2 min read