Study: Past 12 months saw the US experience the most costly series of natural disasters since the 1930s

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Climate fuelled disasters over the past 12 months have resulted in America's most costly stretch of extreme weather in 90 years, new figures claim

Extreme weather events and climate fuelled disasters experienced by Americans over the past 12 months have had the costliest and most widespread impact of any stretch of weather for almost a century, according...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Crown Estate moves forward with green housing demonstration projects

Non-executive directors appointed to Great British Energy board

Most read
01

Trump set to launch all-out assault on US environmental policies

20 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Non-executive directors appointed to Great British Energy board

20 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Aegis Energy secures £100m to build 'UK first' clean fuel hubs for commercial vehicles

20 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Co-op launches new sustainability fund for British farmers

20 January 2025 • 4 min read
05

Private jets at Davos: Will companies do as WEF says and travel by train instead?

20 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Risk

Study: Past 12 months saw the US experience the most costly series of natural disasters since the 1930s
Risk

Study: Past 12 months saw the US experience the most costly series of natural disasters since the 1930s

Climate fuelled disasters over the past 12 months have resulted in America's most costly stretch of extreme weather in 90 years, new figures claim

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2025 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: Study calculates medical investment could help prevent 6.5 million deaths from climate-related diseases
Risk

Global Briefing: Study calculates medical investment could help prevent 6.5 million deaths from climate-related diseases

World Economic Forum report makes the case for increased investment in medical systems, as a new partnership looks to boost carbon markets in the Middle East and China's coal emissions tick upwards

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 January 2025 • 8 min read
Financial Stability Board: New framework to assess climate-related vulnerabilities
Risk

Financial Stability Board: New framework to assess climate-related vulnerabilities

New toolkit to help track and quantify climate-related risks to the financial system and real economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 January 2025 • 2 min read