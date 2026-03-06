Study: Nature risks threaten to drive up borrowing costs

New LSE study warns nature degradation is leading to 'significant impacts' on borrowing costs for governments
Nature degradation is fuelling higher borrowing costs for governments, especially in lower income countries, where borrowing costs are already up to three times higher than the global average. That...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis