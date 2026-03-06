Study: Nature risks threaten to drive up borrowing costs

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New LSE study warns nature degradation is leading to 'significant impacts' on borrowing costs for governments

Nature degradation is fuelling higher borrowing costs for governments, especially in lower income countries, where borrowing costs are already up to three times higher than the global average. That...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Councils urge government to review fly tipping sentencing

Study: Hospitals could cut energy consumption by 18 per cent through digital retrofits

More on Risk

'Too dependent on gas': Iran conflict fires up UK energy security row
Risk

'Too dependent on gas': Iran conflict fires up UK energy security row

Escalating Middle East crisis comes as government faces competing calls for it to urgently bolster energy security

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 March 2026 • 11 min read
Oil and gas prices spike as Middle East conflict escalates
Risk

Oil and gas prices spike as Middle East conflict escalates

European gas prices initially soar 24 per cent and oil prices climb 13 per cent, as shipping through Strait of Hormuz faces immediate disruption

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 March 2026 • 4 min read
Met Office-led report calls for more robust global climate risk assessment
Risk

Met Office-led report calls for more robust global climate risk assessment

Paper warns failure to properly analyse credible worse case scenarios is leaving world more exposed to 'terrifying' climate risks

Roger Harrabin
clock 27 February 2026 • 5 min read