Aegis Energy secures £100m to build 'UK first' clean fuel hubs for commercial vehicles

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Aegis Energy
Image:

Credit: Aegis Energy

New hubs to cater for truck and van operators transitioning to a range of cleaner fuels, including HVO, hydrogen, bio-CNG, and electric vehicles

Aegis Energy has today announced it has secured £100m of investment from specialist investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners to support plans to build a 'UK first' network of clean fuel hubs...

