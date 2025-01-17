Global Briefing: Study calculates medical investment could help prevent 6.5 million deaths from climate-related diseases

James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Global Briefing: Study calculates medical investment could help prevent 6.5 million deaths from climate-related diseases

World Economic Forum report makes the case for increased investment in medical systems, as a new partnership looks to boost carbon markets in the Middle East and China's coal emissions tick upwards

A new report released today has calculated that an investment of $65bn in vaccines, medicines, medical devices, and health technology could save up to 6.5 million lives, reduce global economic losses by...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Financial Stability Board: New framework to assess climate-related vulnerabilities

How the UK's plans for AI could derail net zero - the numbers explained

Most read
01

Met Office: Record global CO2 rise leaves 1.5C goal hanging by a thread

17 January 2025 • 6 min read
02

Reports: Biden confirms $74bn of climate funding ahead of Trump inauguration

16 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Government advances plans to power up first nuclear fusion power plant by 2040

16 January 2025 • 4 min read
04

Green hydrogen: Hygen secures 'multi-million pound' boost from HSBC to fuel UK growth

17 January 2025 • 2 min read
05

'Planetary Insolvency': GDP could face a 50 per cent hit unless world acts now to curb emissions, report warns

16 January 2025 • 5 min read

More on Risk

Financial Stability Board: New framework to assess climate-related vulnerabilities
Risk

Financial Stability Board: New framework to assess climate-related vulnerabilities

New toolkit to help track and quantify climate-related risks to the financial system and real economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 January 2025 • 2 min read
Survey: ESG-related litigation cases on the rise, lawyers warn
Risk

Survey: ESG-related litigation cases on the rise, lawyers warn

Survey finds 25 per cent of litigation lawyers expect to see a rise in exposure to ESG-related legal risks in 2025

Amber Rolt
clock 17 January 2025 • 4 min read
We need to talk about failure: How sustainability projects can learn from their mistakes
Risk

We need to talk about failure: How sustainability projects can learn from their mistakes

Green business leaders reflect on lessons learned from sustainability setbacks, and why it's important to share stories of both struggles and successes

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 January 2025 • 15 min read