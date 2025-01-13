ERM agrees to acquire Newfields' environmental division

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK-based sustainability consultancy to acquire the environmental division of Atlanta-headquartered engineering and consulting firm

UK-based sustainability consultancy ERM has agreed to acquire the environmental division of Atlanta-headquartered engineering and consulting firm Newfields. The acquisition will expand ERM's existing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025

PensionBee promises 10 per cent drop in Climate Plan portfolio emissions intensity each year

Most read
01

China and UK confirm plans for new London green bond

13 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Heathrow Airport to make £86m in SAF funding available to airlines in 2025

13 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

Study: Europe on track to triple renewables capacity by 2050, but miss net zero goals

13 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Tackling gender inequality will uplift sustainability efforts

08 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

Government eyes reforms to unlock smart energy data innovations

13 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Management

ERM agrees to acquire Newfields' environmental division
Management

ERM agrees to acquire Newfields' environmental division

UK-based sustainability consultancy to acquire the environmental division of Atlanta-headquartered engineering and consulting firm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 January 2025 • 2 min read
SBTi appoints former CCC chief executive David Kennedy as new CEO
Management

SBTi appoints former CCC chief executive David Kennedy as new CEO

Former UK civil servant set to take over reins at corporate climate targets non-profit by early summer

Amber Rolt
clock 08 January 2025 • 5 min read
UK Green Business Awards launches for 2025
Management

UK Green Business Awards launches for 2025

The UK's most prestigious green business awards is back, as BusinessGreen once again looks to celebrate the very best of the green economy

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 07 January 2025 • 3 min read