High Seas Treaty passes into UK law after receiving Royal Assent

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government expected to fully ratify landmark Treaty this summer, after it achieved both Parliamentary approval and Royal Assent this month

The Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Act - or High Seas Treaty, as it is more commonly known - has today passed into UK law after receiving both Parliamentary approval and Royal Assent....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Funding boost announced for £10m Loch Lomond and The Trossachs woodland plan

More than 800 apprenticeships to be offered by energy network operators this year

More on Policy

European Parliament adopts target to slash EU emissions by 90 per cent by 2040
Policy

European Parliament adopts target to slash EU emissions by 90 per cent by 2040

European Parliament votes in favour of intermediate and binding climate target as bloc reinforces net zero by 2050 target

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 February 2026 • 3 min read
Local Power Plan: Government to pump £1bn into community energy projects
Policy

Local Power Plan: Government to pump £1bn into community energy projects

Funding from Great British Energy to help unlock hundreds of community-owned renewables projects across the UK

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 February 2026 • 4 min read
Could the revamped Treasury Green Book turbocharge green investment?
Policy

Could the revamped Treasury Green Book turbocharge green investment?

New guidance shaping government spending decisions requires Ministers to consider environmental principles, climate and biodiversity goals, and future climate resilience

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 February 2026 • 7 min read