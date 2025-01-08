Rolls-Royce preps £300m car factory extension to gear up for electric future

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Rolls-Royce
Image:

Credit: Rolls-Royce

Luxury carmaker to extend Goodwood car factory in West Sussex as part of preparations for transition to become an all-electric carmaker

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is to invest more than £300m in expanding its Goodwood car manufacturing plant in West Sussex, in part to help prepare the facility to make battery electric vehicles (EVs), the company...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

Rolls-Royce preps £300m car factory extension to gear up for electric future

Luxury carmaker to extend Goodwood car factory in West Sussex as part of preparations for transition to become an all-electric carmaker

clock 08 January 2025 • 2 min read
