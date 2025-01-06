Hertfordshire solar farm developers promise 98 per cent Biodiversity Net Gain uplift

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: RES
Image:

Credit: RES

RES claims site could provide power for up to 15,000 homes and deliver major biodiversity improvements

Renewable energy firm RES has submitted a planning application for a 49.9MW solar farm in Hertfordshire which it claims could power approximately 15,000 homes and deliver Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Investors demand Shell explain 'disconnect' between LNG growth plans and climate targets

Marie-Laure Piednoir: 'Back in the early 2000s, it was not easy to design a career in sustainability'

Most read
01

Reports: Government to ditch 2035 ban on sale of new gas boilers

06 January 2025 • 3 min read
02

'Mobilising capital': GFANZ shifts focus, as exodus of US banks from net zero groups gathers pace

06 January 2025 • 7 min read
03

Extended Producer Responsibility: Government clarifies 'recyclable and non-recyclable' packaging rules

06 January 2025 • 2 min read
04

UK Green Business Awards launches for 2025

07 January 2025 • 3 min read
05

We only have time to focus on proven solutions for carbon removal

06 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Solar

Buckinghamshire Council gives nod to 49.9MW solar project
Solar

Buckinghamshire Council gives nod to 49.9MW solar project

Clean power developer Qair gets green light for Straws Hadley Solar Farm near Aylesbury

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 December 2024 • 2 min read
Leyton Orient gives debut to stadium solar array
Solar

Leyton Orient gives debut to stadium solar array

New solar installation delivered at no upfront cost to the club and has already reduced energy bills by around 40 per cent

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 November 2024 • 2 min read
'UK's largest': Photovolt submits plans for £800m Oxfordshire solar farm
Solar

'UK's largest': Photovolt submits plans for £800m Oxfordshire solar farm

The 840MW Botley West solar farm would be Photovolt Development Partners' first project in the UK

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2024 • 3 min read