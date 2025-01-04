SMMT: EV sales enjoy 'record year', but fall short of first ZEV mandate target

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EV sales hit record levels after a strong end to the year, but industry warns efforts to meet missed ZEV mandate targets came at 'huge cost'

The first year of the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate sales targets helped drive record-breaking battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations in December, with around 44,000 new vehicles accounting...

Global Briefing: President-elect Trump slams Labour over plan to end North Sea oil expansion

Plant-based theatre caps created for NHS Scotland

