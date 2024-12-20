Heathrow Airport launches first 'Nature Positive Plan'

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Airport updates sustainability strategy by broadening biodiversity commitment, reaffirming net zero goal, and confirming 'world first' TNFD disclosure pledges

Heathrow Airport has this week launched its first Nature Positive Plan, as part of an update to its wider sustainability strategy that seeks to better understand and reduce the transport hub's impacts...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government confirms membership of new Circular Economy Taskforce

Study: Heat pumps recommended by 85 per cent of users

Most read
01

Government launches review of how Ofgem can better support net zero transition

19 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Europe's 20 biggest banks urged to clarify net zero funding plans

19 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

'Water companies now need to rise to this challenge': Ofwat approves record £104bn upgrade plan

19 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

Government confirms plans for net zero 'Public Participation Strategy'

18 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Study: Heat pumps recommended by 85 per cent of users

19 December 2024 • 5 min read

More on Aviation

Heathrow Airport launches first 'Nature Positive Plan'
Aviation

Heathrow Airport launches first 'Nature Positive Plan'

Airport updates sustainability strategy by broadening biodiversity commitment, reaffirming net zero goal, and confirming 'world first' TNFD disclosure pledges

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 December 2024 • 3 min read
'We need to say no': Green campaigners urge government to delay airport expansion plans
Aviation

'We need to say no': Green campaigners urge government to delay airport expansion plans

Environmental groups including Possible, Greenpeace, Green Alliance, and Friends of the Earth warn expanding Luton and Gatwick airports risks undermining the UK's net zero target

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 December 2024 • 4 min read
CORSIA: UK government launches consultation on aviation offsetting scheme
Aviation

CORSIA: UK government launches consultation on aviation offsetting scheme

Government sets out proposals for integrating international carbon offsetting regime with UK emissions trading scheme

James Murray
James Murray
clock 16 December 2024 • 4 min read