Nesta: Heat pump energy savings over 12 days of Christmas could cook almost 3,000 turkeys

The energy saved using an ultra-efficient heat pump over the festive period could cook 2,900 turkeys or five tonnes of brussels sprouts, study claims
Households could roast almost 3,000 turkeys using the energy savings they could achieve over the festive period if they swapped their gas boiler for a heat pump. That is according to new holiday season...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.