Nesta: Heat pump energy savings over 12 days of Christmas could cook almost 3,000 turkeys

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Nesta
Image:

Credit: Nesta

The energy saved using an ultra-efficient heat pump over the festive period could cook 2,900 turkeys or five tonnes of brussels sprouts, study claims

Households could roast almost 3,000 turkeys using the energy savings they could achieve over the festive period if they swapped their gas boiler for a heat pump. That is according to new holiday season...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Brits to bin 263,000 turkeys and £32m of Secret Santa gifts this Christmas

'We are marching forward': Biden administration unveils plan to cut emissions by up to 66 per cent by 2035

Most read
01

Government launches review of how Ofgem can better support net zero transition

19 December 2024 • 3 min read
02

Europe's 20 biggest banks urged to clarify net zero funding plans

19 December 2024 • 4 min read
03

'Water companies now need to rise to this challenge': Ofwat approves record £104bn upgrade plan

19 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

Government confirms plans for net zero 'Public Participation Strategy'

18 December 2024 • 4 min read
05

Study: Heat pumps recommended by 85 per cent of users

19 December 2024 • 5 min read

More on Efficiency

British Gas, Daikin, and Strata announce Low Carbon Homes pilot
Efficiency

British Gas, Daikin, and Strata announce Low Carbon Homes pilot

British Gas fronts sustainable living project launch in Rotherham in anticipation of Future Homes Standard

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 December 2024 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy and Vistry ink latest 'Zero Bills' housing deal
Efficiency

Octopus Energy and Vistry ink latest 'Zero Bills' housing deal

Hundreds more homes set to contribute to energy giant's goal of delivering 100,000 'Zero Bills' homes by 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 December 2024 • 2 min read
Study: Green loans could cut energy bills for 675,000 UK homes a year
Efficiency

Study: Green loans could cut energy bills for 675,000 UK homes a year

Replicating green finance schemes that are already up and running in Ireland, Belgium, and Germany could turbocharge demand for energy efficiency upgrades, the Green Finance Institute suggests

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 November 2024 • 4 min read