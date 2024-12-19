'We are marching forward': Biden administration unveils plan to cut emissions by up to 66 per cent by 2035

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

White House submits new climate action plan under the Paris Agreement, in a bid to provide framework for US states even if President-elect Trump's quits international accord

The White House has announced a new climate target under the Paris Agreement, pledging to cut greenhouse gas emissions to between 61 and 66 per cent below 2005 levels by 2035 as part of an updated Nationally...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Robots aren't cheap': How circularity is driving Jaguar Land Rover's electric shift

UK urged to endorse ISSB climate and sustainability reporting standards

Most read
01

Government confirms plans for net zero 'Public Participation Strategy'

18 December 2024 • 4 min read
02

Government launches review of how Ofgem can better support net zero transition

19 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Google, H&M, and Stripe among buyers of $80m of carbon removal credits

18 December 2024 • 4 min read
04

MSC Cruises scuttles LNG adverts after 'greenwashing' complaint

18 December 2024 • 3 min read
05

'Water companies now need to rise to this challenge': Ofwat approves record £104bn upgrade plan

19 December 2024 • 5 min read

More on Climate change

Nature based solutions: Plans unveiled to tackle Outer Hebrides coastal erosion
Climate change

Nature based solutions: Plans unveiled to tackle Outer Hebrides coastal erosion

Scientists from Glasgow Caledonian University and community groups on Barra and Vatersay to develop range of nature-based solutions to address climate-related coastal erosion

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 December 2024 • 4 min read
'Effectively certain': 2024 set to breach 1.5C warming threshold
Climate change

'Effectively certain': 2024 set to breach 1.5C warming threshold

Latest update from Copernicus Climate Change Service confirms 2024 is almost certain to breach temperature records

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 December 2024 • 3 min read
Study: Number of heat stress days at major fashion production hubs increase by 42 per cent
Climate change

Study: Number of heat stress days at major fashion production hubs increase by 42 per cent

Clothing factories in Dhaka, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh, and Karachi hit by intensifying heat stress and flooding in the last two decades, new research warns

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 December 2024 • 4 min read