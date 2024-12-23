Households urged to help turn festive food waste into green energy

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Severn Trent Green Power
Image:

Credit: Severn Trent Green Power

Severn Trent Green Power reminds families to separate food waste that can be used to generate low carbon electricity

The approximately 4,000 tonnes of mince pies discarded in the UK every December could be converted into enough clean power to play the nation's favourite Christmas movie Home Alone seven million times....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Climate change isn't 'woke'

Government confirms membership of new Circular Economy Taskforce

Most read
01

Climate change isn't 'woke'

23 December 2024 • 30 min read
02

UK wind power breezes past new record for second time in a week

20 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment

23 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

Households urged to help turn festive food waste into green energy

23 December 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Robots aren't cheap': How circularity is driving Jaguar Land Rover's electric shift

19 December 2024 • 13 min read

More on Waste

Households urged to help turn festive food waste into green energy
Waste

Households urged to help turn festive food waste into green energy

Severn Trent Green Power reminds families to separate food waste that can be used to generate low carbon electricity

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 December 2024 • 2 min read
Will the promised ban on disposable e-cigarettes be enough to prevent a 'vapocalypse'?
Waste

Will the promised ban on disposable e-cigarettes be enough to prevent a 'vapocalypse'?

Material Focus warns 'big puff' vapes could see the UK still facing an avalanche of vape-related e-waste

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 December 2024 • 7 min read
Government to make online marketplaces and vape producers pay towards e-waste costs
Waste

Government to make online marketplaces and vape producers pay towards e-waste costs

Defra says changes to e-waste rules will ensure online suppliers pay 'fair share' towards costs of collection and recycling

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 December 2024 • 4 min read