'Not a victimless crime': Annual fly-tipping incidents rise to over 1.2 million in England

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New government guidance encourages local authorities to seize and crush vehicles used to dump waste while also naming and shaming the criminals online

Councils across England dealt with 1.26 million fly-tipping incidents in 2024/2025, marking a nine per cent increase on the year before, the latest annual government statistics show. However, the government...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Waste

Nature holds the missing key to fashion's textile waste problem
Waste

Nature holds the missing key to fashion's textile waste problem

Decomposition offers a viable end-of-life pathway for difficult-to-recycle textiles, writes Amanda Sturgeon from the Biomimicry Institute

Amanda Sturgeon, Biomimicry Institute
clock 04 February 2026 • 4 min read
Does Europe have a landfill emissions blindspot - and could it be about to get worse?
Waste

Does Europe have a landfill emissions blindspot - and could it be about to get worse?

New study warns methane emissions from landfill sites are being overlooked by policymakers, and could soon be exacerbated by moves to expand the EU and UK emissions trading schemes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 February 2026 • 5 min read
Study: Food and drink businesses wasting 117 tonnes of food a year on average
Waste

Study: Food and drink businesses wasting 117 tonnes of food a year on average

Research suggests food and beverage businesses lose an average of 12 per cent of their fresh or perishable stock every year

Amber Rolt
clock 27 January 2026 • 2 min read