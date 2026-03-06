Councils urge government to review fly tipping sentencing

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Local Government Association argues fly tipping sentencing is failing to reflect the seriousness of the offence, the environmental damage it causes, and the costs faced by councils

The government is today facing fresh calls to "urgently review" sentencing guidelines for fly tipping, after new figures show offenders prosecuted through the courts are often fined less than the penalties...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: Nature risks threaten to drive up borrowing costs

Study: Hospitals could cut energy consumption by 18 per cent through digital retrofits

More on Waste

'Not a victimless crime': Annual fly-tipping incidents rise to over 1.2 million in England
Waste

'Not a victimless crime': Annual fly-tipping incidents rise to over 1.2 million in England

New government guidance encourages local authorities to seize and crush vehicles used to dump waste while also naming and shaming the criminals online

Mia Willemsen, Farmers Guardian
clock 26 February 2026 • 4 min read
Nature holds the missing key to fashion's textile waste problem
Waste

Nature holds the missing key to fashion's textile waste problem

Decomposition offers a viable end-of-life pathway for difficult-to-recycle textiles, writes Amanda Sturgeon from the Biomimicry Institute

Amanda Sturgeon, Biomimicry Institute
clock 04 February 2026 • 4 min read
Does Europe have a landfill emissions blindspot - and could it be about to get worse?
Waste

Does Europe have a landfill emissions blindspot - and could it be about to get worse?

New study warns methane emissions from landfill sites are being overlooked by policymakers, and could soon be exacerbated by moves to expand the EU and UK emissions trading schemes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 February 2026 • 5 min read