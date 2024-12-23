Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment

clock • 5 min read

If we want the UK to be a global leader in clean transport and support domestic automotive production, we cannot afford to keep wavering on net zero targets, writes Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse

The Electric vehicle (EV) transition has been mired by uncertainty and instability brewed by the previous government. But investing in the clean transport transition is the driving force for our journey...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Climate change isn't 'woke'

23 December 2024 • 30 min read
02

UK wind power breezes past new record for second time in a week

20 December 2024 • 3 min read
03

Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment

23 December 2024 • 5 min read
04

Households urged to help turn festive food waste into green energy

23 December 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Robots aren't cheap': How circularity is driving Jaguar Land Rover's electric shift

19 December 2024 • 13 min read

More on Politics

Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment
Politics

Electric vehicles will drive the UK to net zero – but not without firm commitment

If we want the UK to be a global leader in clean transport and support domestic automotive production, we cannot afford to keep wavering on net zero targets, writes Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse

Wera Hobhouse MP
clock 23 December 2024 • 5 min read
Climate change isn't 'woke'
Politics

Climate change isn't 'woke'

Donald Trump's victory has triggered fresh calls for a rolling back of climate action, but such arguments are based on lazy and dangerously flawed assumptions - in an end of year essay BusinessGreen editor James Murray asks, what next for the climate...

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 December 2024 • 30 min read
The UK urgently needs a climate adaptation plan that is rooted in nature
Politics

The UK urgently needs a climate adaptation plan that is rooted in nature

Storm Darragh was a miserable reminder of how poorly prepared Britain is for increasingly extreme weather, yet the government is is still failing to provide the ambition needed on adaptation, argues Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay

Adrian Ramsay MP, Green Party
clock 18 December 2024 • 4 min read