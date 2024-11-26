Study: Most rich nations failing to provide fair share of $100bn climate finance goal

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: UNclimatechange @ Flickr
Image:

Credit: UNclimatechange @ Flickr

In the wake of Baku climate finance goal, a new study warns most industrialised nations are not paying enough towards existing climate finance targets

Eight out of 10 industrialised countries are failing to contribute their proportional share of the current $100bn international climate finance goal, raising fresh questions about whether richer nations...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Not just a failure; a betrayal': Anger builds at COP29 climate finance deal

Ed Miliband: COP29 deal 'creates huge opportunities for business and jobs'

Most read
01

'Not just a failure; a betrayal': Anger builds at COP29 climate finance deal

25 November 2024 • 9 min read
02

Study: Global EV market share tops 17 per cent, as petrol and diesel sales stall

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
03

KPMG: 95 per cent of world's biggest 250 firms already publishing carbon targets

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
04

COP29: Baku breakthrough disappoints, but should still trigger a fresh wave of climate finance

24 November 2024 • 6 min read
05

Government relaunches Jet Zero Taskforce

25 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Investment

'Greener Game': FA and E.ON Next to invest over £1.5m a year in grassroots sustainability
Investment

'Greener Game': FA and E.ON Next to invest over £1.5m a year in grassroots sustainability

Football Association sets out green gameplan to help grassroots football clubs become more sustainable while reducing energy costs

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 November 2024 • 3 min read
Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding
Investment

Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding

Ethical bank aims to provide half-a-billion-euros in investments, loans, and contributions to nature-based solutions sector by the end of 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read
Why sustainable procurement is imperative for a climate-resilient world
Investment

Why sustainable procurement is imperative for a climate-resilient world

Sustainable procurement is a transformative tool that can help deliver on sustainable development goals and drive down emissions, writes Anne-Claire Howard from the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Anne-Claire Howard, UN Office for Project Services
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read