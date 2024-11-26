Government urged to extend life of nuclear power plants to help meet 2030 clean power goal

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Torness nuclear power station - Credit: EDF
Image:

Torness nuclear power station - Credit: EDF

Britain Remade campaign group warns it will be 'almost impossible' to meet clean power goal without an extension to the life of Heysham 2 and Torness nuclear power stations

Delivering on the government's mission to build a clean power grid by 2030 will be "almost impossible" without extensions to the life of the Heysham 2 and Torness nuclear power stations, campaigners have...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Study: Homes and businesses at greatest risk of floods face over £800m in costs by 2055

Shilpika Gautam: 'It's optimism that fuels resilience and keeps us going'

Most read
01

Study: Global EV market share tops 17 per cent, as petrol and diesel sales stall

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

Government urged to extend life of nuclear power plants to help meet 2030 clean power goal

26 November 2024 • 6 min read
03

EV charging firms warn government against 'foolish' ZEV mandate changes

26 November 2024 • 6 min read
04

KPMG: 95 per cent of world's biggest 250 firms already publishing carbon targets

26 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

Shilpika Gautam: 'It's optimism that fuels resilience and keeps us going'

26 November 2024 • 7 min read

More on Nuclear

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29
Nuclear

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29

Agreement expected to help pool together billions of pounds-worth of nuclear technology R&D

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read
Amazon pledges to build 5GW of small modular reactors
Nuclear

Amazon pledges to build 5GW of small modular reactors

Retailer says it will work with technology firm X-Energy to bring string of US nuclear projects to market by 2039

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 October 2024 • 4 min read
Last Energy announces £300m 'micro modular' nuclear project at former coal site
Nuclear

Last Energy announces £300m 'micro modular' nuclear project at former coal site

Washington DC-based firm unveils plans to build four micro-nuclear plants in Bridgend County in bid to decarbonise local industry

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 October 2024 • 4 min read