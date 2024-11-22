COP29: UK unveils £239m forest protection funding boost

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Fresh funding awards to forest-rich nations form part of UK's £11.6bn funding package, as weary negotiators in Baku seek to break deadlock

The last scheduled day of negotiations kicked off at the COP29 Climate Summit in Baku with the UK announcing £239m of new funding to help forest-rich nations tackle climate change. The funding will...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

The Baku big picture

'Failure is not an option': Antonio Guterres urges COP29 negotiators to 'soften hard lines' and deliver historic climate finance deal

Most read
01

Warm Homes Plan: Government beefs-up support for heat pumps and insulation

21 November 2024 • 5 min read
02

Study: Half of economies already transitioning away from fossil fuels in their energy systems

21 November 2024 • 7 min read
03

'The fight is on': New COP29 negotiating texts reveal deep divisions over climate finance

21 November 2024 • 7 min read
04

'Carbon insetting': What is it and is it on the cusp of a breakthrough?

21 November 2024 • 15 min read
05

'Failure is not an option': Antonio Guterres urges COP29 negotiators to 'soften hard lines' and deliver historic climate finance deal

21 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Biodiversity

'Nextdoor Nature': £5m Wildlife Trusts project reaches more than 1,600 UK communities
Biodiversity

'Nextdoor Nature': £5m Wildlife Trusts project reaches more than 1,600 UK communities

National Lottery-backed nature project exceeds expected coverage eight times over

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 November 2024 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: Amazon deforestation hits lowest level since 2015
Biodiversity

Global Briefing: Amazon deforestation hits lowest level since 2015

The Brazilian government releases data confirming it is making progress in tackling deforestation, as the UAE unveils a new national climate plan and there is bad news for Sweden's wind energy industry

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 November 2024 • 5 min read
Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard
Biodiversity

Environment Bank launches 30-year restoration and rewilding project at Castle Howard

Hundreds of acres of low-yielding farmland surrounding stately home to be returned to nature - yielding a projected 200 per cent uplift in biodiversity

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 November 2024 • 4 min read