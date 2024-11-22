Net Zero Festival: How is the insurance industry shaping clean tech innovation?

clock • 1 min read

WATCH: AXIS' energy innovation lead discusses the insurance industry's position on the 'front line' of climate change, and the sector's role in enabling climate innovation

Joe Dutton, AXIS' energy innovation lead, formed part of a panel of speakers at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival 2024 who explored how the insurance sector is helping to enable the net zero transition, and how it can play a role beyond "picking up the tab when things go wrong".

Following that discussion, Dutton sat down with BusinessGreen analyst Stuart Stone to discuss his main takeaways from the Net Zero Festival, how insurance can drive tech innovation, and the challenge of keeping pace with the energy transition.

Their conversation can be watched back in full below.

While this year's event may have drawn to a close, BusinessGreen is working on a calendar of events for 2025 - sign up here to stay in the loop.

This video is sponsored by AXIS.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Business Green

View profile
More from Business Green

Shell's legal victory is not the end for corporate climate litigation

COP29 update from Baku

Most read
01

Warm Homes Plan: Government beefs-up support for heat pumps and insulation

21 November 2024 • 5 min read
02

Study: Half of economies already transitioning away from fossil fuels in their energy systems

21 November 2024 • 7 min read
03

'Carbon insetting': What is it and is it on the cusp of a breakthrough?

21 November 2024 • 15 min read
04

'The fight is on': New COP29 negotiating texts reveal deep divisions over climate finance

21 November 2024 • 7 min read
05

'Failure is not an option': Antonio Guterres urges COP29 negotiators to 'soften hard lines' and deliver historic climate finance deal

21 November 2024 • 6 min read

More on Net Zero Festival

Net Zero Festival: How is the insurance industry shaping clean tech innovation?
Net Zero Festival

Net Zero Festival: How is the insurance industry shaping clean tech innovation?

WATCH: AXIS' energy innovation lead discusses the insurance industry's position on the 'front line' of climate change, and the sector's role in enabling climate innovation

Business Green
clock 22 November 2024 • 1 min read
Net Zero Festival: How can collaboration cut carbon from 'fragmented' value chains?
Net Zero Festival

Net Zero Festival: How can collaboration cut carbon from 'fragmented' value chains?

WATCH: Head of sustainability for Europe at Laing O’Rourke chats to BusinessGreen about how a collaborative approach has helped drastically cut carbon on a recent construction project

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 14 November 2024 • 1 min read
Net Zero Festival: Built environment cannot rely on 'magic green tech' to decarbonise
Net Zero Festival

Net Zero Festival: Built environment cannot rely on 'magic green tech' to decarbonise

Data sharing, open communication, and managing processes 'really well' are key to deploying green building materials at scale, experts tell Net Zero Festival 2024

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 October 2024 • 6 min read