Study: Failure to integrate climate and nature policy heightens economic risk

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

First-of-its-kind analysis warns against separate nature and climate policy and transition planning as 'misguided'

Failure to link climate and nature policies together in regulation, business strategies and financial planning could lead to heightened risks to economies and the planet, underscoring the need to for governments...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Wales exits plan for UK-wide deposit return recycling scheme

Government urged to lead public campaign for clean energy planning reforms

Most read
01

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
02

'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

19 November 2024 • 8 min read
03

COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies

19 November 2024 • 4 min read
04

Triodos Bank ringfences €500m for nature-based solution funding

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
05

'Simplicity is key': Behind the scenes at UK direct air capture start-up Mission Zero Technologies

19 November 2024 • 10 min read

More on Risk

RSA launches 'UK first' insurance cover for sustainability consultants
Risk

RSA launches 'UK first' insurance cover for sustainability consultants

Insurance firm unveils UK indemnity cover specifically designed for companies and consultants advising on climate related activities

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 November 2024 • 2 min read
Shell's legal victory is not the end for corporate climate litigation
Risk

Shell's legal victory is not the end for corporate climate litigation

The Hague Court of Appeal has overturned a previous verdict in 2021 which stated that Shell must reduce its CO2 emissions by 45 per cent by 2030

Harro van Asselt, University of Cambridge, and Annalisa Savaresi, University of Stirling
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read
'Carbon Shift': The case for integrating net zero and climate resilience strategies
Risk

'Carbon Shift': The case for integrating net zero and climate resilience strategies

At a recent event hosted by Equans UK & Ireland senior executives explored how businesses and public sector bodies need to get a better grip on escalating climate risks

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 November 2024 • 11 min read