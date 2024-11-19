Government urged to lead public campaign for clean energy planning reforms

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Report by Aldersgate Group, RenewableUK and countryside charity CPRE urges government to make strong, positive case for major planning reforms to scale-up clean power

Green businesses, clean energy firms and countryside charities have urged the government to make a strong, positive case for planning reforms backed by better resourcing for council planners, or risk a...

