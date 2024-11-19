Atom bank snaps up 25 acres of woodland in bid to become 'carbon positive' by 2035

Durham-based digital lender buys former open cast coal mine site in Northumberland in move it claims will offset all of its operational emissions since it was founded in 2014
Atom bank has purchased 25 acres of woodland on the site of a former open cast coal mine in Northumberland, in a move it claims will sequester enough CO2 to offset all of its operational emissions over...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.