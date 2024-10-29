Net Zero Festival: Built environment cannot rely on 'magic green tech' to decarbonise

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
L-R: Rossella Nicolin, Laing O’Rourke; Samantha Carlsson, Derwent London; Marian Garfield, Heidelberg Materials; Mel Allwood, Arup London - Credit: Naomi Gabrielle Photography
Image:

L-R: Rossella Nicolin, Laing O’Rourke; Samantha Carlsson, Derwent London; Marian Garfield, Heidelberg Materials; Mel Allwood, Arup London - Credit: Naomi Gabrielle Photography

Data sharing, open communication, and managing processes 'really well' are key to deploying green building materials at scale, experts tell Net Zero Festival 2024

The built environment cannot solely rely on "magic green technologies" to decarbonise and must also work to enhance project management skills to help enable the switch to greener materials and practices....

Stuart Stone
