Net Zero Festival: How can collaboration cut carbon from 'fragmented' value chains?

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: Naomi Gabrielle Photography
Credit: Naomi Gabrielle Photography

WATCH: Head of sustainability for Europe at Laing O’Rourke chats to BusinessGreen about how a collaborative approach has helped drastically cut carbon on a recent construction project

Rossella Nicolin, head of sustainability in Europe for Laing O'Rourke, formed part of a panel of speakers at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival 2024 who together offered their insights into challenges, opportunities, and collaborative solutions from across the value chain to cut carbon emissions from infrastructure projects.

Following that discussion, Nicolin sat down with BusinessGreen features editor Cecilia Keating to discuss her main takeaways from the Net Zero Festival, the value of drilling into carbon data, and navigating a "fragmented" construction sector to deliver sustainability at scale.

Their conversation can be watched in full below.

While this year's event may have drawn to a close, BusinessGreen is working on a calendar of events for 2025 - sign up here to stay in the loop.

BusinessGreen staff
