Copper from unused electricals could help power UK renewables boom

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: Recycle Your Electricals
Image:

Credit: Recycle Your Electricals

Unused electrical items could provide almost a third of the copper needed by new wind and solar farms by 2030

An estimated 1.3 billion unused or binned electrical items, including 627 million cables, could help tackle a looming copper supply crunch that threatens to hamper the roll out of electric vehicles (EVs),...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Habitat banks': Environment Bank and Barclays team up to offer Biodiversity Net Gain credits

Green majority: 94 per cent of MPs back UK's net zero target, polling finds

Most read
01

'Climate change is to blame': England suffers one of its worst harvests on record

10 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Labour launches new infrastructure authority to 'get a grip' on delays

10 October 2024 • 2 min read
03

Government hails £24bn in private sector backing for UK clean power mission

10 October 2024 • 6 min read
04

BusinessGreen Intelligence Whitepaper: How to participate in the PPA boom

10 October 2024 • 1 min read
05

What do top CEOs want from COP29?

10 October 2024 • 8 min read

More on Waste

Food and drinks brands must adopt more effective green marketing
Waste

Food and drinks brands must adopt more effective green marketing

Companies should embrace the message that human health and planetary health are intertwined, writes IPP's Shelley Pierre

Shelley Pierre, IPP
clock 30 September 2024 • 4 min read
Bella Italia, Las Iguanas, and Cafe Rouge join grease-to-energy trial
Waste

Bella Italia, Las Iguanas, and Cafe Rouge join grease-to-energy trial

Parent company Big Table partners with GreaseTech and Eco Clarity to trial tech converting commercial kitchen grease into biofuel

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 September 2024 • 3 min read
Bleinhem Palace and Eden Project install deposit return machines for coffee cups
Waste

Bleinhem Palace and Eden Project install deposit return machines for coffee cups

Returnable cup system is expected to eliminate around 620,000 single-use coffee cups a year across both sites

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 20 September 2024 • 2 min read