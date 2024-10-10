Analysis: Rapid EV adoption could unlock £16bn boost to UK economy

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

But stalled investment in the UK's EV industry could see the UK lose £34bn in economy benefits, according to research from CBI Economics

The rate at which the UK transitions over to electric vehicles (EVs) will have major implications for the automotive sector, with tens of billions of pounds of economic opportunities on offer if the country...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Climate tipping points: How to aim for the best while preparing for the worst

IEA: World set to add massive 5.5TW of renewable power capacity by 2030

Most read
01

Emma Pinchbeck confirmed as new Climate Change Committee chief executive

09 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

IEA: World set to add massive 5.5TW of renewable power capacity by 2030

09 October 2024 • 5 min read
03

Your organisation has committed to achieve net zero: Now what?

07 October 2024 • 3 min read
04

Study: Second-hand clothes trade supports hundreds of thousands of jobs

09 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

'The biggest industrial opportunity of the century': Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce touts potential for £47bn economic boost

09 October 2024 • 4 min read

More on Automotive

'Go Get Zero': How Uber plans to 'double down' on its switch to EVs
Automotive

'Go Get Zero': How Uber plans to 'double down' on its switch to EVs

Ride hailing giant reveals 'first of a kind' partnership with Octopus and BYD, a mentor matchmaking initiative for the 'EV curious', and the search for London's greenest Uber user

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 October 2024 • 7 min read
Study: Majority of EV drivers routinely missing out on off-peak savings
Automotive

Study: Majority of EV drivers routinely missing out on off-peak savings

Survey suggests 78 per cent of EV owners charge up their vehicles during peak periods, resulting in significantly higher costs

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 October 2024 • 2 min read
Zapmap hails record number of new motorway charging hubs
Automotive

Zapmap hails record number of new motorway charging hubs

Company reveals 200 new fast chargers have been added to the motorway network this year, increasing the total number available by over 50 per cent

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 October 2024 • 5 min read