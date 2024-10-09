'If we look after nature, nature will look after us': Natural England raises alarm over economic impact of environmental degradation

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Tony Juniper | Credit: Defra
Image:

Tony Juniper | Credit: Defra

Watchdog trails launch of major new State of Natural Capital report, which aims to provide 'unique' insight on vital role of environment in delivering economic health

The chair of Natural England Tony Juniper will today warn a fresh approach is needed that more deeply embeds the value of nature into economic metrics and policy decisions, as he launches a major new assessment...

More on Biodiversity

Biodiversity

clock 09 October 2024 • 6 min read
