Microalgae plants, e-bikes, and green insecticides: The month in clean tech

Michael Holder
clock • 10 min read
Credit: MiAlgae
Image:

Credit: MiAlgae

Latest round-up of exciting clean tech investments features MiAlgae, Sunswap, Solasta Bio, and Amazon's Sustainability Accelator

MiAlgae plots first major production plant after securing £14m backing UK biotech firm MiAlgae has announced plans for its first commercial-scale microalgae production facility in Scotland to supply...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

IEA: World set to add massive 5.5TW of renewable power capacity by 2030

'If we look after nature, nature will look after us': Natural England raises alarm over economic impact of environmental degradation

Most read
01

Zoning out, or in

08 October 2024 • 11 min read
02

Your organisation has committed to achieve net zero: Now what?

07 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

Row erupts over government's zonal pricing proposals

07 October 2024 • 9 min read
04

Go-Ahead revs up £500m investment in zero emission buses

08 October 2024 • 2 min read
05

NESO: Winter black out risk falls, as clean tech delivers improved energy security

08 October 2024 • 2 min read

More on Technology

Microalgae plants, e-bikes, and green insecticides: The month in clean tech
Technology

Microalgae plants, e-bikes, and green insecticides: The month in clean tech

Latest round-up of exciting clean tech investments features MiAlgae, Sunswap, Solasta Bio, and Amazon's Sustainability Accelator

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 09 October 2024 • 10 min read
Robot-farmed, low carbon parsnips to go on sale in select M&S stores
Technology

Robot-farmed, low carbon parsnips to go on sale in select M&S stores

Retailer unveils results of major field trials for low carbon farming technologies

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 08 October 2024 • 3 min read
Uber teams up with UK start-up Enso to offer riders low emission EV tires
Technology

Uber teams up with UK start-up Enso to offer riders low emission EV tires

Ride-hailing giant is also reportedly preparing to open a pop-up, pedal-powered pub in Westminster this week

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 07 October 2024 • 3 min read