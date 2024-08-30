UK's first waste CCS project and weakening oil demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
UK's first energy from waste carbon capture pilot project goes live
Energy from waste operator enfinium flicks switch on pilot project at Ferrybridge facility that is set to capture one tonne of CO2 a day.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Shopify launches e-commerce platform for trading carbon credits
Canadian tech giant hails Carbon Commerce as an opportunity for credit sellers to simplify and accelerate the global Voluntary Carbon Market.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
'Global oil demand growth is slowing sharply': IEA credits 'surging EV sales' for weakening oil demand
Latest monthly update reveals how China's EV and rail boom is eating into global fossil fuel demand and dampening oil prices.
- by James Murray (@james_bg)
Sadiq Khan unveils government-backed plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street
Mayor of London to be given new powers to transform the 'jewel in the crown of Britain's retail sector'.
- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)
'The fight of our time': Labour puts climate action at heart of domestic and international agenda
Foreign Secretary and Energy Security Secretary deliver simultaneous speeches setting out new government's plans to turbocharge decarbonisation efforts.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
