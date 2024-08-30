UK's first waste CCS project and weakening oil demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: enfinium
Image:

Credit: enfinium

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

UK's first energy from waste carbon capture pilot project goes live

Energy from waste operator enfinium flicks switch on pilot project at Ferrybridge facility that is set to capture one tonne of CO2 a day.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Shopify launches e-commerce platform for trading carbon credits

Canadian tech giant hails Carbon Commerce as an opportunity for credit sellers to simplify and accelerate the global Voluntary Carbon Market.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

'Global oil demand growth is slowing sharply': IEA credits 'surging EV sales' for weakening oil demand

Latest monthly update reveals how China's EV and rail boom is eating into global fossil fuel demand and dampening oil prices.

- by James Murray (@james_bg)

 

Sadiq Khan unveils government-backed plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street

Mayor of London to be given new powers to transform the 'jewel in the crown of Britain's retail sector'.

- Stuart Stone (@SStone26)

 

'The fight of our time': Labour puts climate action at heart of domestic and international agenda

Foreign Secretary and Energy Security Secretary deliver simultaneous speeches setting out new government's plans to turbocharge decarbonisation efforts.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

 

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Climate action makes business sense, so what's holding companies back?

How Crocs is reducing the carbon footprint of its clogs

Most read
01

UK's first energy from waste carbon capture pilot project goes live

16 September 2024 • 4 min read
02

'Heat the human, not the home': Octopus Energy powers up electric blanket offer for vulnerable customers

19 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

'Every climate goal around the world is at risk': LinkedIn warns green skills crunch is getting worse

19 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

Holtec selects South Yorkshire site for £1.5bn small nuclear reactor factory

20 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

Shopify launches e-commerce platform for trading carbon credits

17 September 2024 • 2 min read

More on BusinessGreen

UK's first waste CCS project and weakening oil demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

UK's first waste CCS project and weakening oil demand: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 20 September 2024 • 1 min read
Brits' cleantech confusion and UK's largest solar farm: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Brits' cleantech confusion and UK's largest solar farm: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 September 2024 • 1 min read
Record EV sales and 'obscene' energy firm profits: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week
BusinessGreen

Record EV sales and 'obscene' energy firm profits: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 06 September 2024 • 1 min read