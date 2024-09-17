Shopify launches e-commerce platform for trading carbon credits

Global e-commerce giant Shopify has launched a dedicated online platform to enable carbon credit suppliers to sell to customers "with as much simplicity and scale" as any other merchant using the tech giant's services.

Dubbed Carbon Commerce, the new platform is designed to bring "new levels of ease and accessibility" to the process of buying carbon credits for organisations and individuals looking to compensate for their greenhouse gas emissions, Shopify said.

Several carbon credit suppliers are already signed up to sell credits through the platform, including direct air carbon capture (DAC) company Heirloom, biomass carbon removals specialist Graphyte, and grasslands soil restoration firm Grassroots Carbon.

Shopify said the new platform would enable spot purchases, pre-purchase agreements, and long-term offtake agreements for carbon credits, while users would also benefit from support from data management firm Alcove and registry integration with CO2 removals standards body Isometric.

It also said users would have access to other Shopify services through the platform, such as its customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, and B2B services, which would allow buyers to access payment terms, invoicing, bespoke pricing, and customer profiles.

David Vranicar, sustainability operations lead at Shopify, said the Carbon Commerce platform would help carbon credit and removals sellers - and the broader Voluntary Carbon Market - to scale up in support of the net zero transition.

"Shopify enables merchants of all kinds to scale," he said. "With Carbon Commerce, we are using Shopify's leading commerce infrastructure to bring simplicity and reliability to the sale of carbon credits.

"Carbon Commerce will fuel everything from long-term corporate offtakes to monthly subscriptions, allowing credit suppliers to tackle carbon while we take care of the commerce."

The launch of the new platform marks just the latest move into the burgeoning market for carbon credits and removals for Shopify, which has to date committed $70m to carbon removal projects through its own sustainability fund.

The Canadian tech giant is also a founding member of Frontier, a $1bn coalition alongside Stripe, Google-owner Alphabet, and Facebook-owner Meta, among others, which aims to pump prime the global market for carbon removals by collectively purchasing 150,000 tonnes of CO2 removal credits by 2027.

Barclay Rogers, CEO of Graphyte - one of several carbon credit providers that has already begun using Shopify's new Carbon Commerce platform - said: "By leveraging Shopify's world class commerce infrastructure, we are able to offer individuals, families, and small businesses who recognise the need to minimize and offset emissions the chance to affordably help make a difference for our planet today."

