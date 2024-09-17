'The fight of our time': Labour puts climate action at heart of domestic and international agenda

The Labour government has today underscored the extent to which climate action is right at the heart of its economic, security, and diplomatic strategies, as it promised to redouble efforts to boost clean energy investment both domestically and overseas.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband both used speeches this morning to highlight Labour's commitment to advancing a net zero transition that Miliband described as "the national security, energy security, economic justice fight of our time".

In one of his first set piece speeches as Foreign Secretary, Lammy told an audience at Kew Gardens that he was "putting the climate and nature emergency at the centre of UK foreign policy".

Highlighting the wave of extreme weather events that have hit countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa in recent weeks, Lammy said the climate crisis was "not some discrete policy area, divorced from geopolitics, conflict and insecurity".

"The threat may not feel as urgent as a terrorist or an imperialist autocrat," he said. "But it is more fundamental. It is systemic, pervasive and accelerating towards us. These are not random events delivered from the heavens. They are failures of politics, of regulation and of international cooperation. These failures pour fuel into existing conflicts and regional rivalries, driving extremism and forced displacement. And it would be a further failure of imagination to hope that they will stay far from our shores."

Lammy, who is pushing for the UK to play a more central role at the upcoming COP16 Biodiversity Summit in Colombia and the COP29 Climate Summit in Azerbaijan, confirmed the government is to appoint new climate and nature envoys.

And he also announced plans for a new Clean Power Alliance, which will aim to work with other governments to accelerate renewables deployment, bolster critical mineral supply chains, and reduce the cost of capital for clean energy developers.

In addition, he confirmed conversations were underway with the Treasury to ensure the UK meets its climate finance commitments, which observers had warned it was in danger of missing under the previous Conservative government.

The speech was warmly welcomed by green groups, who hailed it as "a truly significant moment" that reset the UK's approach to the international climate and nature crises. But campaigners also warned the UK government needed to now move quickly to deliver on its international climate finance commitments and emissions goals.

"The UK has the potential to be a leader on the world stage at next month's COP16 Biodiversity Summit, but right now as a country we're far from leading the way," said Katie-Jo Luxton, director of global conservation at the RSPB. "In fact we're in the bottom 10 per cent of the world's countries when it comes to how much nature we have left. Global leadership requires getting serious with the nature and climate crisis at home and with our international budgets too. There is no time left to wait."

Lammy was speaking at the same time as Miliband delivered the keynote address to trade body Energy UK's annual conference, during which he promised to push back against opposition to new clean energy projects, arguing renewables were essential to the UK's energy security and economic prospects.

"The faster we go, the more secure we become," he said. "Every wind turbine we put up, every solar panel we install, every piece of grid we construct helps protect families from future energy shocks. This is an argument that we need to have as a country… because the converse is also true. Every wind turbine we block, every solar farm we reject, every piece of grid we fail to build makes us less secure and more exposed."

He accused the last government of having "ducked and dithered and delayed these difficult decisions" on new clean energy projects, and it was "the poorest in our society who have paid the price".

"My message today is we will take on the blockers, the delayers, the obstructionists, because the clean energy sprint is the economic justice, energy security and national security fight of our time," he said.

Miliband said clean technologies were "much more at the centre of our economic strategy" than they had been the last time Labour was in office. But he also warned "Britain is not on course to meet the challenges or maximise the opportunities" offered by the net zero transition and needed to get better at securing the investment and jobs that should result.

"The Climate Change Committee progress report published two weeks after we came to office said we were way off track to meet our 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution: with just one third of the emissions reductions required backed by credible plans," he said. "And I'm afraid, this is something we need to work on together, Britain has underdelivered on promises of clean energy jobs. Germany has almost twice as many renewable jobs per capita as Britain. Sweden almost three times as many. Denmark almost four times as many. As other countries race ahead to lead in the industries of the future, Britain must not be left behind."

As such, he promised that the new government would look to work closely with businesses to overcome barriers to green investment and provide the conditions that allow new clean energy projects to proceed.

"For too long, investment in clean energy has been held back by inertia across the board: on planning, grid, supply chains and skills - and because of the failures of government," he said, adding that the new government had already delivered a step change in the UK's approach to clean energy development through the lifting of the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms, the approval of new solar projects, and the latest successful clean power contract auction.

He also highlighted how ahead of the auction the government had quietly resolved the long-running dispute over the impact of new offshore wind farms on defence radar, enabling the successful Contracts for Difference (CfD) auction round.

"We won't always get it right but this a sign of how we intend to proceed," Miliband said. "This is a government in a hurry to deliver our mandate from the British people."

The speech received a warm welcome from business groups, but campaigners also warned the government now needed to move quickly to deliver reforms that should enable increased green infrastructure investment.

"Since the General Election Labour has taken important steps in transforming election promises into action to get Britain building again," said Sam Richards, CEO of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade. "Our sclerotic planning system means it can take up to 13 years to build a new offshore wind farm, despite actual construction of the turbines only taking two years. Anything that can slash the time it takes to build more offshore wind farms is welcome news.

"But the government has more to do. Work needs to be done to streamline environmental impact assessments and tackling baseless judicial reviews. It is things like these that add a huge amount of time and cost to building any kind of infrastructure in Britain."

The CBI also last week called on the government to swiftly finalise the policy frameworks for a raft of low carbon infrastructure projects that are currently in the pipeline, including new nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture, grid, and hydrogen projects, as it warned that businesses and investors were increasingly frustrated at having to wait for clarity on key net zero policy decisions.

