Sadiq Khan unveils government-backed plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has today set out government-backed proposals to create a greener, cleaner, and safer Oxford Street by pushing through plans to pedestrianise "the nation's most famous high street".

Proposals to transform the 1.3-mile stretch into "the leading retail destination in the world" will be enabled by the designation of a new Mayoral Development Area supported by the new Labour government and Westminster City Council.

As part of the plans, Khan is proposing a new Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) armed with planning powers to provide a framework for the delivery of a scheme that works for residents, visitors, and businesses.

Khan believes his proposals would transform Oxford Street into a thriving retail and leisure destination attracting more tourists, increasing footfall and spending, and rivalling the likes of Times Square in New York, the Avenue des Champs-Elysees in Paris, and Las Ramblas in Barcelona.

Such plans would build upon current restrictions for vehicle access, apart from buses and taxis, to parts of Oxford Street between 7am and 7pm, except on Sundays.

Khan previously tried to transform Oxford Street into a traffic-free pedestrianised avenue but was blocked from implementing plans by Westminster Council amid concerns over the impact of rerouting the buses that use the street.

"Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain's retail sector, but there's no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade," said Khan. "Urgent action is needed to give the nation's most famous high street a new lease of life.

"I am excited to be working with the new government, and local retailers and businesses, on these plans that will help to restore this famous part of the capital to its former glory, while creating new jobs and economic prosperity for the capital and the country.

"I want Oxford Street to once again become the leading retail destination in the world. The transformation of Oxford Street will be a leading example of how working together - City Hall and the new government - we can build a better London for everyone."

Home to flagship stores including Selfridges and John Lewis, Oxford Street welcomes more than 500,000 visitors every day and generates approximately five per cent of the capital's economic output - the equivalent of £22.75bn in 2019.

However, London's foremost retail strip is in need of major regeneration in response to growing competition from online retailers and out-of-town shopping centres, the closure of flagship department stores including Debenhams and House of Fraser, and the prevalence of pop up "candy stores". Moreover, tourist numbers have not fully recovered since the pandemic.

As such, the Mayor's Office is hoping a revitalised, pedestrianised Oxford Street would increase visitor numbers, create new jobs and boost growth in London, and across the UK while generating additional economic activity and increased tax revenue, while also boosting London's night-time economy and further improving air quality.

According to reports, Khan will need the support of from housing secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation. A statutory period of consultation and consideration by the London Assembly is also required.

"Oxford Street is a world-renowned shopping destination and we want it to stay that way," said Rayner. "By working with the Mayor and local leaders, we can ensure it gets the boost it needs."

"This plan to revitalise Oxford Street will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London's night-time economy."

Khan first proposed pedestrianising Oxford Street in 2017, but a £43m plan collapsed a year later when the then Conservative-run Westminster Council withdrew its support.

While Labour secured control of the council in 2022 longstanding opposition from residents prevented the plans from being revisited.

According to reports, while Westminster Council has plans for a £150m transformation of the wider area - including £89m earmarked for the street itself and a further £25m for upgrading Oxford Circus - proposals for Oxford Street are dependent on businesses belonging to the New West End Company business improvement district contributing funding to the project. The proposals are also said to involve "maintaining vehicular access on the street".

"We are pleased that all partners are taking a long-term, strategic view of the issues at hand, ensuring a comprehensive approach to Oxford Street's future, of course the devil will be in the detail," said Dee Corsi, chief executive of New West End Company.

"Representing over 600 West End businesses, New West End Company looks forward to working closely with the Mayor, the Government, and Westminster City Council to ensure the MDC's goals are achieved. We're committed to making this vision a reality and seizing the opportunity to elevate Oxford Street as a top global destination."

Khan's plans for a greener, cleaner and safer Oxford Street follow the launch of a 10-point climate action plan for London earlier this year.

The strategy set out proposals to install solar panels on school roofs, make London's bus fleet 100 per cent zero emission by 2030, deliver 40,000 new public bike parking spaces, and deploy 23,000 more electric vehicle charging points.

"This is fantastic news and a once-in-a-generation opportunity to boost the West End's economy while tackling London's air quality crisis," said Barbara Stoll, director of the Clean Cities Campaign. "Cities worldwide have shown that pedestrianisation increases foot traffic, boosts sales, and reduces retail vacancies - benefiting both local businesses and residents.

"This move will reinvigorate central London and will reinforce the city's role as a global leader in effectively tackling climate change whilst making urban life better for everyone.

"And many businesses are already shifting to zero-emission fleets, cutting costs while delivering climate and air quality gains. We must build on this political ambition and replicate this in towns and cities across the country."

