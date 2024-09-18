Mulberry bags B Corp certification

Luxury fashion brand Mulberry has today revealed it has bagged a B Corp Certification for its efforts to establish a regenerative and circular business model and pioneer a purpose-led approach to the delivery of "progressive British luxury".

Mulberry achieved a score of 87.1 through the B Corp Certification scheme, surpassing the required threshold of 80 points for its governance, environmental, and social performance.

The brand earned specific praise for unlocking environmental improvements through the brand's commitment to sourcing 100 per cent of its leather from tanneries that have secured sustainability certifications and the development of its Mulberry Exchange, which enables recommerce for luxury products.

Mulberry also demonstrated its commitment to using innovative lower impact materials, including the use of cotton certified through the Better Cotton labelling scheme, the introduction of recycled nylon to its product lines in 2020, and the roll out of BioVeg Scotchgrain in 2021 which repurposes inedible cereal waste.

The announcement comes after Mulberry launched its Made to Last Manifesto in 2021 including an ambitious commitment to transform the business to a regenerative and circular model.

Moreover, near-term emissions reduction targets established under the brand's "Five Cs" framework, including its goal to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035, have been validated by the Science Based Target Initiative.

As well as boasting two carbon neutral factories in Somerset, Mulberry's circular economy programme, The Mulberry Exchange, repairs and restores over 12,000 bags a year. Since launching in the UK in February 2020, it expanded to the US in 2021 and China in 2023. The programme is now set to launch in Korea later this year.

Established in Somerset in 1971 and counting the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Kate Moss among a long list of celebrity fans, Mulberry has grown to be the largest maker of luxury leather goods in the United Kingdom.

"I'm proud that my first announcement as CEO of Mulberry is our B Corp Certification," said Andrea Baldo, Mulberry CEO. "Mulberry is one of the first global luxury brands to become a B Corp, and this reflects the DNA of the company and the hard work of the teams.

"But it is a milestone, not a destination, and we look forward to learning from - and contributing to - a range of businesses in order to be a force for good for our communities and the environment."

