Why top UK firms are urging the government to reform the renewables certificates regime

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

BT, Google, Vodafone UK, Virgin Media O2, and Unilever among firms calling for Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin regime to provide greater pricing transparency and clearer links to renewables investment

A group of leading UK businesses has today called on Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband to accelerate reforms to the current Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGO) regime, arguing...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Mulberry bags B Corp certification

Meta inks contract for up to 3.9 million nature-based carbon removal credits

Most read
01

Shopify launches e-commerce platform for trading carbon credits

17 September 2024 • 2 min read
02

UK's first energy from waste carbon capture pilot project goes live

16 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Sadiq Khan unveils government-backed plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street

17 September 2024 • 5 min read
04

'The fight of our time': Labour puts climate action at heart of domestic and international agenda

17 September 2024 • 6 min read
05

COP29: Azerbaijan lifts lid on its vision for Baku Climate Summit

17 September 2024 • 12 min read

More on Energy

SmartestEnergy launches renewable energy supply traceability service
Energy

SmartestEnergy launches renewable energy supply traceability service

Firm unveils Traceable Renewable Supply service to help combat greenwashing and support increasingly stringent data disclosure requirements

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 18 September 2024 • 2 min read
'Global oil demand growth is slowing sharply': IEA credits 'surging EV sales' for weakening oil demand
Energy

'Global oil demand growth is slowing sharply': IEA credits 'surging EV sales' for weakening oil demand

Latest monthly update reveals how China's EV and rail boom is eating into global fossil fuel demand and dampening oil prices

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 September 2024 • 5 min read
High Court blocks plans for Cumbria coal mine on climate grounds
Energy

High Court blocks plans for Cumbria coal mine on climate grounds

Controversial Whitehaven coal mine blocked, after court rules previous government failed to adequately consider project's emissions impact

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 September 2024 • 6 min read