Leicestershire solar farm planning approval promises clean power for 5,500 homes

The wave of solar farm projects to secure planning approval since Labour's landslide election victory continues, with confirmation the 22.5MW Old Hall Solar Farm near Ragdale in Leicestershire has been granted planning consent.

Melton Borough Council and Charnwood Borough Council approved the plans on Friday, paving the way for developers Renewable Connections and European Energy (EE) to proceed with the project.

The solar farm is set to deliver green energy for up to 5,500 homes annually and could save 2,873 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted, the firms claim.

"We are delighted consent has been granted for Old Hall Solar Farm," said Philip Hale, chief operating officer at Renewable Connections. "Solar is one of the cleanest, lowest cost forms of energy available that can be quickly deployed, and this project will power up to 5500 homes.

"Throughout the project development we engaged with local people and the feedback received helped shape the final design of the solar farm, which includes proposals to greatly enhance the biodiversity of the area, creating new habitats, and offering food and shelter to wildlife."

Separately, Welwyn Hatfield Council this week granted planning approval to a 10MW solar farm proposed for land next to Junction 4 of the A1, which is set to provide enough power for around 3,000 homes.

And BBC News reported today that developer Island Green Power has unveiled plans for a giant 500MW solar farm and batter project in Long Stratton, Norfolk, which would provide power for 115,000 homes a year.

Meanwhile, the energy storage sector is also celebrating another project approval, after Root-Power confirmed it has secured consent for a new battery energy storage project in Surrey.

The project in Caterham is set to provide 12MW of generation capacity and has a 2025 connection date in place with the grid operator. It has been designed with a four-hour storage duration, which would provide enough to power for around 24,000 homes - roughly equivalent to the entire population of Caterham.

"We're thrilled to have received the planning consent for our new site in Caterham, Surrey," said Neil Brooks, managing director at Root-Power. "Due to the project's unique combination of planning constraints, it has been a challenging project to secure planning consent for and we are pleased we've been able to secure this consent via delegated decision, without the need for appeal.

"I would also like to thank the people and organisations we worked with along the way, including Tandridge Council and the Surrey Wildlife Trust. Their expertise and advice were second to none, and we're glad we could work together to establish the best possible conditions for the site."

The latest planning approvals come as the government continues to push forward with plans for sweeping planning reforms designed to make it easier and faster for developers to deliver clean energy infrastructure in support of Labour's targets to have a clean power system in place by 2030 and build 300,000 homes a year.

Those plans were given a boost over the weekend by the results of a new YouGov survey of 12,000 UK adults, which found only between 15 and 20 per cent of voters are "hard nimbys" opposed to local housebuilding or development under almost any circumstances, The Guardian reported yesterday.

