Business leaders urge governments to deliver 'ambitious and investible' national climate plans

Governments worldwide are being urged to work with businesses to develop new national climate action plans that are ambitious, investible, and backed by concrete sector-specific policies that can enable the private sector to rapidly accelerate decarbonisation efforts in support of the goals set by the Paris Agreement.

The call comes from the We Mean Business Coalition of leading corporates, which has today warned that the coming months will prove critical if governments are to put the global economy on track to meet the 1.5C and well below 2C warming goals established through the Paris Agreement. Under the agreement, governments have to submit an update to their national climate action plans - known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the UN jargon - ahead of an upcoming deadline of early 2025.

The world is currently badly off track to meet the 1.5C and 2C warming goals, and as such the update to the NDCs is widely regarded as a crucial opportunity for governments to adopt more ambitious policies that can help boost clean tech investment and accelerate decarbonisation efforts.

A new report from We Mean Business today argues the new NDCs must drive accelerated private sector investment in the transition to a net zero, nature-positive economy by ensuring the plans go beyond mere targets and are directly translatable into concrete policies for all sectors of the economy.

As such, it urges governments to work together with businesses to develop ambitious new NDCs that include targets through to 2035 and clear policy frameworks that can deliver on previously agreed internationals targets, such as the phasing out of unabated fossil fuels, the rapid roll out of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, and the halting and reversing of deforestation.

Maria Mendiluce, CEO of the We Mean Business Coalition, said the upcoming round of updated NDCs "presents a significant opportunity for governments to provide the clarity and stability businesses need to drive private investment into climate-resilience, net zero-aligned, and nature-positive economies".

"Working together, the public and private sectors can create a mutually reinforcing cycle of ambition that accelerates action and investment in a better future," she said.

Under the Paris Agreement, signatories are required to submit updated NDCs to the UN every five years, with the previous round of climate plans having been provided back in 2021, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow.

However, NDCs to date remain far from strong enough to stand a chance of limiting average global warming to 1.5C by the end of the century, as set out in the Paris Agreement, placing governments under pressure to ramp up their ambition in the upcoming round of climate plans.

Today's We Mean Business Report emphasises the vital role that governments - and particularly G20 nations - must play in enabling the private sector to increase investment in the net zero transition by providing clear decarbonisation policies across the economy.

It therefore urges governments to ensure the new NDCs are "not just symbolic gestures but meaningful, actionable plans that lead to concrete policies and investment opportunities".

The new national climate plans should also include policies for bolstering climate resilience restoring nature and biodiversity, the report adds.

It calls for targets to be set out in NDCs for each key sector, including power, transport, buildings, industry, agriculture, forestry and land use, with each goal based on national circumstance and reflecting current technological progress.

Clarification is also needed over the role for nature-based solutions, voluntary carbon markets and various clean technologies, backed by plans to significantly scale up flows of climate finance and better track progress towards climate goals, the report argues.

"By focusing on the technical details outlined in the report - phasing out fossil fuels, scaling up renewable energy and energy efficiency, protecting and restoring nature, mobilising finance, repurposing harmful subsidies, and enhancing transparency - governments can develop climate plans that are not only ambitious but also actionable and effective," said Mendiluce. "The time for bold action is now. The future of our planet depends on the decisions we make today."

The report comes less than two months ahead of the start of COP29 UN Climate Summit, which is being hosted by Azerbaijan in its capital city of Baku in November.

At last year's summit hosted by the UAE in Dubai, hundreds of nations signed up to a new agreement that included targets to triple renewable energy capacity and double the rate of energy efficiency additions worldwide by 2030, as well as an historic pledge to "transition away" from fossil fuels.

However, after several days of pre-summit climate talks last week, there are growing concerns that oil-rich nations are making a concerted effort to slow progress in support of the promised global fossil fuel phase out, according to the Financial Times.

The newspaper reported on Friday that nations including Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Bolivia - which have previously opposed calls to phase out fossil fuels at UN climate talks - were again frustrating efforts to build on last year's commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. Negotiators from several nations privately complained that they felt host nation Azerbaijan was proving reluctant to push for more detail on how a faster fossil fuel phase out could be achieved.

Meanwhile, there are also significant concerns about the state of negotiations to agree a new global climate finance deal for vulnerable nations, an issue that is widely regarded as the top priority for the Baku Summit.

Richer nations have historically struggled to deliver on their pledge to collectively provide $100bn a year in climate finance for vulnerable and poorer nations, but they are now under pressure to agree a new and more ambitious target that would come into effect from 2025.

Green groups said there had been little progress towards agreeing a new global goal for climate finance during last week's preliminary negotiations, warning that as a result there was an increased risk of no new target being agreed at the Baku Summit.

They warned a failure to achieve any clear outcome on the issue would undermine developing nations efforts to draw up their own NDCs ahead of next year's COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil, as their ability to deliver climate-related projects is shaped to a large extent by the level of supportive climate finance and funding available.

The prospects of an ambitious deal being reached in Baku are also widely regarded as being dependent on the result of the US election, which will take place just ahead of the start of the Summit. During his previous stint in the White House, President Trump formally withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement and actively worked to lobby against more ambitious international climate action.

Mariana Paoli, global advocacy lead at Christian Aid, said it was "shameful how developed countries have been undermining these finance negotiations".

"With less than two months to go until COP29, they should be scaling up their ambition and delivering their fair share of public finance through grants," she added. "If we get a weak finance outcome at COP29 it will be their fault and devastating for communities in the global south. It could also threaten negotiations for COP30 as the NDCs will also depend on available resources to be implemented."

In a statement following the conclusion of last week's pre-summit talks, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev said the talks were "on the right track and have come a long way", although he acknowledged that "we still risk falling short".

"Determination and leadership is needed from all Parties to bridge the gaps that still divide us in this critical final phase," he said. "Everyone now needs to take ownership of finding an agreement. Sticking to set positions and failing to move towards each other will leave too much ground to be covered at COP29.

"Billions of people are counting on us to deliver climate finance at a scale that is adequate to the urgency and scale of the problem. We will spare no effort to deliver a fair and ambitious new goal in Baku at COP29, and the Parties cannot afford to either."

You can now sign up to attend the fifth annual Net Zero Festival, which will be hosted by BusinessGreen on October 22-23 at the Business Design Centre in London.