Can Labour really afford to cut the green farming budget?

Reports the budget for the Environmental Land Management Scheme could be cut has united farmers, green campaigners, and former Environment Secretaries in warning the UK's climate goals could be put at risk
It is difficult to unite the Conservative Party's warring factions at the moment, especially when it comes to environmental issues, but Labour's mooted plans to cut the budget for green farming initiatives...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.